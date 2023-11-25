KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas State lost the Farmageddon rivalry game to Iowa State 42-35 for the third time in four years.

After KSU sparked a 10-year streak from 2008 to 2017, the Wildcats have only beaten the Cyclones twice since that run with the most recent win coming last season.

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III struck first busting a 71-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

A Sama fumble on the next Cyclone drive gave K-State the ball and they notched two field goals on their next two drives near the end of the first quarter.

Sama busted another long run for 77 yards to give ISU a 14-6 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

The Wildcats answered back with a 12-play drive capped by a one-yard touchdown from running back DJ Giddens to bring their deficit to one at 14-13 halfway through the third quarter.

Giddens ended the game with 114 yards to go with that TD on 31 carries.

On KSU’s last drive of the first half, quarterback Will Howard found tight end Ben Sinnott for a 15-yard touchdown for the Wildcats to take a 20-14 lead into the half.

Sinnott led the receiving with 136 yards and a TD on 10 catches.

In the second half, the teams went back and forth with Iowa State scoring in four plays or less on all their scoring drives, which featured two receiving TDs for Park Hill alum and wide receiver Jaylin Noel for 79 and 82 yards, a Sama 60-yard run, and a 33-yard receiving TD for WR Jayden Higgins.

K-State ended their two 9+ play-scoring drives with short-yardage TD runs from Howard and RB Treshaun Ward.

KSU received the ball on their two-yard line down 42-35 with 5:47 to go in the game and converted a 4th and 7 from their own 17-yard line with a Howard 10-yard pass to Lee’s Summit West alum receiver Phillip Brooks.

On 4th and 8 from the ISU 49, Howard’s pass to TE Garrett Oakley fell incomplete, but the Cyclones were charged with pass interference to keep the drive alive.

On 4th and 8 again on the ISU 18, Howard’s pass to the end zone was batted away by a defender.

Howard ended the game with 288 yards, a TD and an interception on 24 for 48 passing. His 23 passing TDs this season tie the K-State single seaason record.

The defending Big 12 champs will relinquish their throne this season as Texas and Oklahoma State play for the Big 12 title on Saturday.

KSU ends its regular season at 8-4, 6-3 in the conference and will sift through bowl bids for their postseason destination.