KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A back and forth battle in the first round of the men’s Big 12 tournament ended with the Mountaineers beating Kansas State.

Late in the second half, West Virginia held a 61-60 lead and went on an 8-0 run with 3:30 left in the game.

A Taz Sherman jumper with 1:36 left sealed the win for the Mountaineers.

Sean McNeil led the Mountaineers with 21 points (15 in the first half) and six rebounds. Malik Curry followed him up with 17 points off the bench.

Nijel Pack (18 points, five rebounds, 38% shooting) and Mark Smith (17 points) led the scoring for the Wildcats.