LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Touissant scored 12 points and had a go-ahead three-point play with 30 seconds remaining to rally Texas Tech over Kansas State 60-59 on Saturday, running the Red Raiders’ win streak to nine.

Texas Tech (14-2, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) trailed from the 3:51 mark of the first half until Toussaint’s clutch play gave the Red Raiders’ their 10th straight home win over the Wildcats (12-4, 2-1).

Kerwin Walton sank a 3-pointer to give Texas Tech a 22-13 lead with 7:10 left in the first half. Tylor Perry buried four 3-pointers, Arthur Kaluma and Cam Carter each hit one in a 20-0 run and Kansas State took a 33-22 lead into halftime.

Warren Washington scored 29 seconds into the second half for Texas Tech, ending a drought that reached 7:39. Washington added two more baskets and Chance McMillian hit a 3-pointer to pull the Red Raiders within 38-33 with 16:32 left to play. McMillian’s three-point play and a basket by Kerwin Walton cut the deficit to 44-42 with 8:41 remaining.

Will McNair Jr. scored four points in a 6-0 run to push the Wildcats’ lead to 55-46 with 4:37 to go. Washington missed the second of two free throws but Darrion Williams grabbed the rebound and turned it into a three-point play to get the Red Raiders within 57-55 at the 2:32 mark. Williams added two free throws 56 seconds later to tie the game at 57.

Perry hit two free throws with 41 second left to give K-State its last lead. He missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Washington scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for Texas Tech, adding eight rebounds. He topped 1,000 points for his career. Pop Isaacs and Williams both scored 10 with Williams grabbing six boards.

Perry led the Wildcats with 16 points and four assists. Carter made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Kaluma contributed 10 points and six rebounds. McNair finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Texas Tech has won 10 of its last 11 games under first-year coach Grant McCasland. The Red Raiders only loss in the streak was a 103-95 overtime setback to Butler.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and McCasland were assistant coaches on Baylor coach Scott Drew’s staff from 2011-16. K-State leads the all-time series 26-25.

Kansas State returns home to play 14th-ranked Baylor on Tuesday at 7 p.m.