KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tough loss for the Kansas State Wildcats against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, but they have a lot of reasons to hold their heads high.

The team was picked to finish last in the Big 12 and they defied those odds, surviving until the Elite 8.

This marks the ninth straight Elite 8 game that they have been in, where they have come up short.

“I’m nervous, but we’ve been waiting for this for 59 years. This is our time, we’re ready, we will win, no doubt” one K-State fan said before tipoff.

Wildcat nation was very nervous before tip-off. Nevertheless, they felt this was the year that they could finally get past the Elite 8 roadblock.

With seconds to go, they still had a chance, but in the end, they came up just three points short. Although, their fans are still proud.

“We never give up, they fought to the end and fought hard, we’re proud of them,” another K-State fan said.

“It’s very heart wrecking, but I’m very proud of how they fought. It’s very disappointing, I was hoping for them to go all the way,” one K-State fan said.

The team was not expected to get this far, but they did, in a year where they hired a new coach and they feel good about what the future holds.

“We love coach [Jerome] Tang, we think he is awesome. He’s got such great relationships and rapport with his team. Yes, there is a future and a hope,” a K-State fan said.

“I think it’s very optimistic, they have a good chance to go really far next year,” another Wildcat fan said.

Fans even took a little time to encourage the group of men who left everything they had on the court.

“You should be proud of yourselves, you guys rocked it. We are so happy that you were our team this year,” a K-State fan said.