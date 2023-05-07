MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman will be staying Manhattan for the foreseeable future.

Klieman and the Wildcats are finalizing a new contract worth $44 million for the next eight seasons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

He will make an average of $5.5 million per year throughout the deal. It will go into effect on July 1. His current deal was set to end in 2026 but the new deal will start this upcoming season.

Klieman helped lead K-State to one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Wildcats won their first Big 12 Championship since 2012 and notched a Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama, igniting high expectations for his squad next season, who will be returning many starters on offense.

The Wildcats will open their season against Southeast Missouri State on Sep. 2.

Klieman also coached at North Dakota State where he won four FCS National Championships, tallying a 69-6 record.

He has been the head coach of Kansas State since 2019, accumulating a 30-20 record with three bowl game selections.