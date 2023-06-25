MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KSNT) – A Kansas native and former K-State men’s basketball player is now in charge of the West Virginia men’s basketball program.

Josh Eilert, a native of Osborne, Kansas, was named the interim head coach for the Mountaineers on Saturday. The promotion comes after Bob Huggins recently resigned.

Eilert played at K-State from 2002-04 before serving as a graduate assistant with the team in the 2006-07 season. He’s promoted to interim head coach after 16 seasons with WVU as an assistant.

Before coming to K-State, Eilert played two seasons at Cloud County Community College. He got a degree in Marketing at K-State.

