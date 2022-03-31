MAHNATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State men’s basketball and All-Big 12 First Team guard Nijel Pack is entering the transfer portal.

Pack, who is entering his junior year, averaged 17.4 points per game in 2021-22 for the Wildcats and shot 45% from the floor and 43% from three-point range.

This season has been exciting, and will forever leave an impression on my heart.

Every decision I’ve ever made, has been rooted in faith, love and divine purpose.

After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter into the Transfer Portal.

I want to explore all of my options, but L-State will certainly be one of the schools I consider.

I would like to express sincere gratitude to K-State for believing in my ability to honor their name. I want to thank my coaches, teachers, teammates, family, fans and the community at large, for aiding in my growth throughout my time her in Kansas.

This is the beginning of my next chapter.