KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas State head basketball coach Bruce Weber resigned.

Weber has been at he helm of the Wildcats for 10 seasons and finished with a 184-147 record.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said.

He led the Wildcats to five trips to the NCAA Tournament and an Elite Eight appearance in 2018. His five appearances groups him with Tex Winter, Frank Martin and Jack Hartman to be the only coaches to do so in Manhattan.

Under Weber, K-State won two shared Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2019.

“With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction,” Taylor said. “His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

Weber finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-17 record.

The school announced a national search for Weber’s replacement with no timeline for a decision to be made.