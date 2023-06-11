MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats are continuing to reload after adding another frontcourt player.

Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma announced he was joining the Wildcats on social media on Sunday.

The junior forward averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds last season in 31 games. He also earned Big East All-Freshman team during the 2021-22 season.

Jerome Tang and company are looking to build on their success from last season after multiple key departures on the team, including their two leading scorers, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell.

The Wildcats also added former North Texas point guard Tylor Perry last month. Both he and Kaluma should be key contributors right away.