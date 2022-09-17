MANHATTAN, Kan. — After demolishing Missouri a week before, Tulane gives Kansas State their first loss of the season.

A 17-10 loss to the Green Wave in what was a close game throughout in Manhattan.

This is Tulane’s first Power 5 win since 2010 and they are 3-0 for the first time since 1998.

After being tied at 10 in the fourth quarter, Tulane scored with 4:27 left to take the lead. After a Wildcat drive stalled with 2:03 to go on 4th and 1, Tulane quarterback Nick Pratt fumbled a quarterback sneak on Tulane’s own 24-yard line but gathered the ball and got the first down to seal the win.

Pratt finished the game with 176 yards passing, one passing touchdown and a career-high 87 yards rushing.

K-State’s Adrian Martinez was 21 for 31 for 150 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 59 yards. Deuce Vaughn gained 81 yards on 20 rushes.

The Wildcats struggled to move the ball all game but was held up by the defense that won the turnover battle with two interceptions.

Kansas State will need to regroup quickly as they open Big 12 play next Saturday with a primetime game vs. Oklahoma.