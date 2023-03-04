MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Kansas State Wildcats closed out the regular season with a road loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats went up by 10 in the middle of the first half, but West Virginia responded with a 15-3 run to take the lead and went into the half up 39-37.

That momentum carried into the second half, as the Mountaineers did not relinquish their lead and a 9-2 run helped pace West Virginia to an 89-81 victory.

Kansas State was led by Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. They both finished with 24 points in the afternoon with Johnson tallying six rebounds as well.

Nowell also added eight assists and six steals, finishing as the Big 12 steals leader in the regular season.

Cam Carter was also in double-digits for K-State with 13 points and five assists.

The Wildcats finish the regular season at 23-8 and 11-7 in the conference heading into the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center next week.

They will be the third seed and play on Thursday against TCU at 8:30 p.m.

Currently, they are projected as a two-seed in NCAA Tournament.