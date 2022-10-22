FORT WORTH, Texas. — K-State fell just short as they suffered their first conference loss to the TCU Horned Frogs 38-28 after losing two QBs throughout the game.

K-State lost starting QB Adrian Martinez in the first quarter and backup Will Howard in the third.

The Wildcats got off to a strong start, even taking a 28-10 lead in the second quarter after a 47-yard touchdown run from Deuce Vaughn.

They would take a 28-17 lead into the half.

TCU stormed back in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns to give themselves a 31-28 lead that they would not relinquish.

Howard had a solid performance while he was on the field, finishing 13/20 with 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Vaughn finished the game with 12 carries for 83 yards (6.9 ypc) and a score.

K-State moves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. They will face Oklahoma State at home next Saturday.