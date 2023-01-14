FORT WORTH, Texas. — Kansas State’s winning streak came to a halt at the hands of 17th ranked TCU on Saturday.

The Horned-Frogs were able to gain momentum near the end of the first half, taking a 43-29 lead into halftime.

TCU would only expand on that lead in the second half, going up by as much 25 points. They would have four players in double figures, led by Emanuel Miller, who finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Eddie Lampkin would contribute 17 points and Mike Miles would secure a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists.

K-State was once again led by Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. Johnson finished with 18 points and nine boards. Nowell would pour in 16 points.

The Wildcats move to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

They will now look to bounce back at home in the first matchup of highly anticipated Sunflower Showdown against second ranked Kansas on Tuesday at 6 p.m.