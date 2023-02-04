MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State couldn’t hold on to an early lead against Texas.

After beginning the second half with a 36-25 lead, the Longhorns came back to win the game 69-66.

Texas had four players score double digits while Keyontae Johnson led Kansas State with 16 points. Desi Sills would contribute 11 points off the bench. Markquis Nowell would add 10 points.

Nowell hit a running jumper to give Kansas State a 66-65 lead with one minute left. Lee’s Summit West alum Christian Bishop gave Texas the lead right back with 39 seconds left.

Two Texas free throws gave them a 69-66 lead with nine seconds left.

Ish Massoud missed a K-State three as time expired.

The win puts Texas in sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

The Wildcats have lost three of the last four including losses to Kansas and Iowa State.

They now sit at 18-4 overall and 6-4 in the conference. This was their first home loss of the season.

K-State hosts TCU on Tuesday at 8 p.m.