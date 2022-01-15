K-State men upset No. 19 Texas Tech to earn first Big 12 win

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) fouls Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A three by Kansas State’s Mark Smith with 1:06 to go gave the Wildcats a 58-51 lead over Texas Tech and helped seal K-State’s first Big 12 win of the season with a final of 62-51.

Smith ended the game with 12 points; sophomore Nijel Pack led the scoring with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Red Raiders were led by Bryson Williams’ 20 points.

After starting the second half down 31-26, the Wildcats went on a run and took a 41-38 lead almost halfway thru the half and never relinquished it.

Kansas State’s three-point percentage (34.6 v. TTU’s 23.5) and second-chance points (13 v. TTU’s 0) proved to be one of the difference makers in this game.

The victory marked Kansas State’s 400th win at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats are now 9-7, 1-4 in Big 12 play and will hit the road to face Texas on Tuesday, January 18.