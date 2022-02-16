MANHATTAN, Kan. — After winning its last four out of five games, Kansas State is starting to appear in a few NCAA tournament bracket predictions.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has Kansas State under “Next Four Out”. ESPN’s John Gasaway credited the Wildcats strength of record (14-11 overall, 6-7 in Big 12) and NET ranking (61) that now have them in the tournament bubble.

A big reason for K-State’s late season surge is Nijel Pack.

The sophomore guard is averaging 17.5 points a game and shooting 46% from the field including 43% from three. In the last five games, he’s averaged 21 points including 31 in a losing effort to Baylor.

His play will be much needed as K-State sees Oklahoma State, Kansas and Texas Tech on the road over the last few weeks of the season.

If the Wildcats can win at least three out of their last five games, they may have a real shot at making the big dance.