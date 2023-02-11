LUBBOCK, Texas. — Kansas State could not pull out a road win against Texas Tech on Saturday. It was their third loss in the last four games.

Texas Tech went into the half up 33-26 after a 10-2 run. K-State would hang around the whole second, inching within one point but they could not make the plays down the stretch.

The Wildcats shot only 35% from the field to go along with 23 turnovers.

Markquis Nowell was the leading scorer for K-State with 18 points to go along with four steals. Desi Sills pitched in 12 points off the bench and Nae’Qwan Tomlin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

De’Vion Harmon led Texas Tech with 20 points.

K-State goes to 19-6 overall and 7-5 in the Big 12. They will go on the road to face Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.