MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was quite a week for the Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball programs, with multiple players taking home weekly awards.

The men’s team nabbed both Big 12 weekly player awards. Senior guard Markquis Nowell won Big 12 Player of the Week, the second time he’s been honored with that award this season.

Keyontae Johnson was honored with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Nowell started with a 14-point, 10-assist performance in a win against seventh-ranked Baylor on Tuesday. He then capped it off with a 22-point, eight-assist performance against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Johnson put up a 25-point performance against Baylor and 17 points and five rebounds against the Cowboys.

On the season Nowell is averaging 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists, which is good for third in the nation. Johnson is averaging a team-leading 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds to go along with 2.2 assists.

It’s the second time this season the duo has won both awards in the same week.

On the women’s side, sophomore guard Serena Sundell won Big 12 Player of the Week. She put up 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a win against Kansas. She then followed that up with 21 points in a loss against West Virginia.

Sundell is averaging 13.2 points, a team-leading 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.