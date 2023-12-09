MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State reeled in their fifth straight win after defeating LSU 75-60 on Saturday.

The Wildcats took an 11-point lead with just under five minutes left in the first half, thanks to a 12-2 run.

K-State went into the half up 42-34 after Will McNair Jr. knocked down two free throws.

The second half started just as strong for the Wildcats, who went on an 8-0 run to build a 56-39 lead.

But LSU fought their way back into the game. The Tigers found themselves within three points after an 11-0 run with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

K-State’s defense stepped up down the stretch, holding LSU to five points in the final 10 minutes.

K-State also outrebounded LSU 39-26.

They were led by Cam Carter, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Arthur Kaluma added a double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Tylor Perry put up 14 points to go along with six assists and three steals. Will McNair Jr. scored 13 points with five rebounds. He also was a major presence on the defensive end with three blocks.

The win puts K-State at 8-2. They have a week off before they host Nebraska on December 17 at 2 p.m.