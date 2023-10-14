LUBBOCK, Tex. — The Kansas State Wildcats we’re able to bounce back with a 38-21 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The story of the game was true freshman Avery Johnson, who came in for Will Howard in the first quarter and scored a school-record five rushing touchdowns.

Johnson made his presence felt immediately as he scored on a three-yard touchdown run to give K-State a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Texas Tech returned the favor on their next drive after Behren Morten scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

Johnson ended up scoring again before the half on a five-yard touchdown run to go up 17-7, but the Red Raiders tried to stick around, with Tahj Brooks scoring on a two-yard run to close the half.

The Red Raiders took the lead early in the second half, this time on a Jake Strong eight-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Brandley.

That is when K-State decided to take over.

The Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points, all three being Johnson touchdown runs, including a 30-yard scamper to retake the lead.

He finished the game with 12 carries for 91 yards and five scores. He also went 8/9 with 77 yards through the air.

Treshaun Ward led the Wildcats’ ground attack with 15 carries for 118 yards.

It will be intriguing to see if K-State has found something in Johnson after a career day from the true freshman.

The Wildcats move to 4-2 on the season with TCU on the slate for next Saturday at home at 6 p.m.