MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State was able to get a thrilling overtime win over West Virginia in their Big 12 opener.

West Virginia punched K State in the mouth early, opening up the game with a 13-1 lead. They would go into the half up 32-21.

A 7-0 run in the second half would give the Wildcats a 44-42 lead. They would go up by as much as seven, but West Virgina would stick around.

Kedrian Johnson would hit a three-pointer with 0.9 left in regulation to tie the game at 66, but Kansas State would score six straight to start overtime, helping pave their way to an 82-76 win.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 23 points, 10 assists and seven steals. Keyontae Johnson would finish with 18 points and six rebounds. Abayomi Iyiola contributed 14 points and eight boards.

K-State moves to 12-1 on the season. They will go on the road to face Texas on January 3 at 8 p.m.