MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats football team is headed into the season with high expectations after being ranked number 16 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

They are second highest ranked Big 12 team, sitting behind Texas, who is ranked number 11. The other two teams ranked in the conference were TCU at 17 and Oklahoma at 20.

Kansas State is looking to build on their success from last season, in which they won the 2022 Big 12 Championship over TCU, which helped them earn a Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama.

Head coach Chris Klieman also signed an eight-year $44 million contract extension with the Wildcats back in May.

Kansas State will begin their season on Sep. 6 at home against Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m as they will look compete for another Big 12 title once again.