MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State’s great season keeps on rolling.

On Tuesday’s announcement, the Wildcats ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

K-State also ranks 13th in the Associated Press college football poll.

Kansas State is 6-2 and fresh off of a 48-0 dominating win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Backup quarterback Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

In 2014, the Wildcats ranked as high as seventh in the CFP polls which is their highest CFP ranking to date.

They have a chance to surpass that this season with four games left in the season.

The Wildcats host Texas in primetime on Saturday night.