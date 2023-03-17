GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Kansas State Wildcats are heading to the round of 32 in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

K-State beat Montana State 77-65 in the first round of the tournament. Kansas State will face Kentucky in the next round on Sunday.

The game began with a tight margin before KSU pulled away at the end of the first half with a 34-28 score at halftime. The Wildcats did not relinquish the lead from there.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 points with eight rebounds while Markquis Nowell exploded in the second half with 17 points and 14 assists and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 13 points.

This is Kansas State’s first tournament win since 2018.