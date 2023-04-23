MANHATTAN, Kan. — One of Kansas State’s key players is headed to the NBA Draft.

K-State forward Keyontae Johnson declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday while maintaining his college eligibility. If he would like to come back to school after his draft evaluation, he has the option to do so.

Johnson was one of the key cogs in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight run and averaged 17 points per game and seven rebounds while shooting 52% from the field and 40% from three.

The senior spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida before arriving in Manhattan. Many knew him for collapsing in a game in December 2020 due to a heart condition.

His stellar season for the Wildcats led him to be honored as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Big 12.

The 22-year-old joins his high-profile teammate Markquis Nowell in declaring for the NBA Draft.