MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a solid week for the Kansas State Wildcats football team. They were able to remain undefeated in conference play and one of their players won a weekly award.

Senior Safety Josh Hayes garnered Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after his performance against Iowa State.

Hayes led the team with 11 tackles in a game where the defense only allowed nine points. He also had one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

This caps off a week where the Wildcats also saw themselves move up three spots in the AP top 25 to number 17.

They will now get a bye week before they get ready to go on the road to face 13th ranked TCU on Saturday, Oct. 22.