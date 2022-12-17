KANSAS CITY, Mo. — K-State was able to get a solid win against their rival Nebraska in the second edition of the Wildcat Classic.

K-State controlled most of the first half, taking a 39-26 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats would go up by as many as 18 in the second half, although Nebraska would narrow the lead down to seven, it would not be enough.

Kansas State leading scorer Keyontae Johnson had himself quite a day, securing a double-double as he finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nae’Qwan Tomlin would contribute 15 points, seven boards, two blocks and two steals.

Markquis Nowell would add 11 points, seven assists and two steals.

Kansas State moves to 10-1 on the season and will play Radford at home on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.