MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats had some momentum stalled on Saturday after a loss to TCU.

The 5-2 Wildcats suffered their first Big 12 loss of the season at the hands of the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

They dropped from 17 to 22 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll while TCU rose one spot from eight to seven.

Kansas received votes in the poll last week but after losing to Baylor on Saturday for their third straight loss, they received no votes.

The Wildcats host Oklahoma State in another ranked Big 12 matchup on Saturday.