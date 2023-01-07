MANHATTAN, Kan. — K-State made a huge statement pulling off a 97-95 win on the road against the 19th ranked Baylor Bears in overtime.

Markquis Nowell continued his excellent season, as he put the Wildcats on his back once again with 32 points and 14 assists. That is now back-to-back 30 point games for Nowell, who finished with a career-high 36 points against Texas last Tuesday.

Wildcats leading scorer Keyontae Johnson also added 24 points and nine rebounds.

It was a tightly-contested battle all game, with the largest lead of the game being eight points. Jalen Bridges sent the game to overtime after a three-pointer with 22 seconds left, tying the game at 86.

A huge three-pointer from Ismael Massoud with 32 seconds left in overtime would give K-State the go-ahead basket, helping them get the 97-95 victory.

Massoud finished the game with 13 points off the bench.

Adam Flagler paced Baylor with 23 points and seven assists, Keyonte George would add 22 points five boards.

The Wildcats are now 14-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play with back-to-back road wins over ranked teams.

They will head home to face Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.