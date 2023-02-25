STILLWATER, Okla. — The Kansas State Wildcats were able to escape with a road win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma State went into the half up 35-33 in what would be a back-and-forth affair the whole game.

K-State would go on a 7-0 run early in the second half, but Oklahoma State would not waver as they continued to hang around.

But, the Wildcats defense was excellent down the stretch, leading to a 73-68 win.

They were led by Markquis Nowell, who finished with 22 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Keyontae Johnson put up 17 points and five rebounds.

This gives Kansas state their third straight win with two games left in conference play. They currently sit in third place, as they are now 22-7 overall and 10-6 in the Big 12.

They will face Oklahoma at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before their regular season finale on the road against West Virginia next Saturday at 1 p.m.