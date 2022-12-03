ARLINGTON, Texas — The Kansas State Wildcats are back on top in the Big 12.

A 31-28 overtime win over TCU on Saturday gave the Wildcats their first Big 12 title since 2012. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein was the starting quarterback for that team.

This is head coach Chris Klieman’s first Big 12 title.

After going into the half with a 14-7 lead, the Cats went up 21-10 in the third quarter thanks to a Will Howard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman RJ Garcia II.

A muffed punt by Phillip Brooks helped TCU inch closer at the lead with a 21-17 score. K-State responded right back with a 44 yard run by running back Deuce Vaughn.

After a field goal and a stop, TCU drove the field thanks to TCU quarterback Max Duggan leading them to a touchdown and a two point conversion to tie the game at 28 and send it to overtime.

In TCU’s first OT possession, they were stopped at the goal line by K-State on fourth down.

The Wildcats only needed five plays to score as Ty Zetner kicked a 31-yard game winning field goal.

Vaughn finished the game with 130 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Howard went 18/32 with 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Duggan would go 18/36 with 251 yards, a touchdown and an interception while running for 110 yards a rushing touchdown.

Kansas State has reportedly been tied to the Cotton Bowl with this win; TCU will await a decision from the College Football Playoff Committee to see if they have been selected.