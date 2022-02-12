AMES, Iowa. — K-State was able to pull off a huge road victory at Iowa State. The Wildcats were down by 15 in the second half before rallying back to force overtime.

The Cyclones came out the gates strong, with a 10-0 run to start the game. They led at the half, 40-28 and eventually would go up 45-30 early in the second half.

The Wildcats showed resilience, as they got their first lead with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. Neither team scored for the final 2:37.

K-State’s defense continued to come up big as they only allowed three points in overtime, leading them to the 75-69 victory.

Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 19 points and six boards. Markquis Nowell pitched in 16 points and six assists while Mark smith contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

They also got bench production from Ismael Massoud who finished with 11 points.

The Wildcats moved to 5-7 in the conference and 13-11 overall. They will now go back home to face West Virginia, Wednesday, February 16, at 6 p.m. CT.