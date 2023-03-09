KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State women’s basketball team is on to the next round of the Big 12 tournament.

Kansas State beat Texas Tech 79-69 on Thursday night. It’s a team that they lost to twice this season.

Gabby Gregory led the Wildcats with 26 points while Maryville native Serena Sundell added 19.

Kansas State ended the first half with a 27-26 lead and opened the third quarter with an 11-5 run. Some Gregory three-pointers helped them soar to a 50-42 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Raiders brought their deficit down to two before the Wildcats went on an 8-2 run and increased their lead to as much as eight in the final five minutes.

Ninth-seeded Kansas State will now face top-seed Texas at 1:30 p.m. Friday.