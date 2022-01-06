K-State women continue streak with road win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State women’s 60-49 win over Oklahoma State gives the Wildcats their first five-game winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

Freshman guard Brylee Glenn, the Barstow School alum, scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Wildcats while junior forward Ayoka Lee scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Oklahoma State only led for the first minute of the game.

K-State shot 51.1% (23-of-45) from the field for the second straight game which included a 50.0% (6-of-12) effort from beyond the arc. The Wildcats were also 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

K-State is off to its best start to a season since 2008-09 at 12-2 and 2-0 in Big 12 play.

K-State will continue its road trip to West Virginia on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

