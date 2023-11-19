MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State women’s basketball ends their second week of competition undefeated after a 75-57 Sunday win over Wisconsin.

The Wildcats started their week by toppling second-ranked Iowa on Tuesday 65-58 in an effort led by senior center Ayoka Lee.

Against Wisconsin, Lee led the efforts again with 20 points, five rebounds and three blocks. It’s her third straight 20+ point game and fourth straight 5+ rebound game.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and took a 35-25 lead into the half.

Wisconsin never led in the game.

Four KSU starters scored in the double digits, including Kansas City’s own Glenn twins: Brylee had 11 points and three rebounds, while Jaelyn garnered 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Gabby Gregory added 10 points and eight assists.

The Wildcats will likely be ranked this upcoming week with these two wins.

At 4-0, they continue nonconference play against Western Kentucky on Black Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Estero, Florida.