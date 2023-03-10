KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State women’s Big 12 Tournament journey has come to an end.

The Wildcats lost to Texas 60-42 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

K-State kept it close in the first half with the game tied at 18 at halftime. But the Longhorns ran the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-4 and taking over from that point.

Kansas City native Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats with 15 points while Maryville native Serena Sundell had nine.

Gabby Gregory added eight points, shooting 3 for 10 from the field and 1 for 7 from the three-point line.

Eight of the 10 Texas players who touched the floor scored points.

The Wildcats are projected as a Next Four Out team, which puts them on the outside of the NCAA tournament bubble. They will await their postseason destination on Sunday.