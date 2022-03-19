RALEIGH, N.C. — After a brutal shooting performance for both teams in the first half for both teams, 9 seed Kansas State emerged victorious in 50-40 win over 8 seed Washington State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

This is the first Wildcat tournament win since 2017.

K-State All-American Ayoka Lee started the first half with six points and 10 rebounds and finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds: her 20th double-double of the season.

Brylee Glenn followed her up with 14 points and four rebounds.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 20 points; her sister Krystal followed her up with nine points and five rebounds.

After opening the second half with a 24-17 deficit, the Wildcats took over the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter with a 35-33 lead and did not give up the lead from there.

K-State now awaits the winner of 1 seed host North Carolina State and 16 seed Longwood.

The Wildcats’ next game will be on Monday.