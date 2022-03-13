MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats women’s basketball team has been selected as a nine seed in the NCAA tournament.

They will be facing the eighth seed, Washington State, in the Bridgeport Region. This is their first tournament appearance since 2019.

Kansas State is 19-12 on the season going an even 9-9 in conference play. They were a six seed in the Big 12 tournament and lost to Texas in the quarterfinals.

Washington State is 19-10 and finished 11-7 in Pac-12 play.

K-State is led by Ayoka Lee who broke the NCAA Division I record for points in a game this year (61) and is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars are led by Charlisse Leger-Walker who is averaging 16 points and five rebounds a game.

They will play on Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina. If they win, they face the winner of one seed North Carolina State and whoever wins the 16 seed out of Longwood and Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four.