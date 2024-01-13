MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a battle between the two of the best teams in the Big 12 Saturday when 12th-ranked Kansas State faced the Texas Longhorns.

K-State secured a huge early conference play win over Texas that went down to the wire. Ayoka Lee notched a double-double, leading the Wildcats with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

She also became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 points in the victory and the all-time blocks leader.

The game consisted of 12 lead changes and 11 ties.

The Wildcats started the game with a 7-0 lead before Texas came right back with their own 7-0 run to tie things up.

Texas led at the end of the first quarter, 18-16. The two continued to go back and forth in the second quarter, with the Longhorns taking a 31-30 lead into the half.

The Longhorns tried to get some breathing room, going up by six with just under four minutes left in the third quarter after a 10-4 run, but the Wildcats were not phased.

K-State closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, capped off with a Zyanna Walker three-pointer at the buzzer to give them a 46-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

That momentum carried over as K-State held off Texas down the stretch in a 61-58 win.

Serena Sundell put up 12 points, five assists and six rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn added 10 points and Walker had nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Wildcats held the Longhorns to 36% shooting in a strong defensive effort.

K-State remains atop the conference at 5-0 and 17-1 overall. They face TCU on the road, Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m.