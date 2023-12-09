COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas State women’s basketball team dominated their rival Mizzou 84-56 in a road win on Saturday.

Mizzou got out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 7-0 run. They closed the quarter up 15-13.

K-State came out with a strong response in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 25-20 lead. They went into the half up 32-25.

That’s when the floodgates opened up for the Wildcats.

Kansas State had a resounding third quarter, going on an 18-0 run to build a 60-31 lead. That carried them the rest of the way.

The Wildcats led by as much as 36 points. They outscored Mizzou 36-12 in the third quarter. They also held Mizzou to 29% shooting from the field while shooting 48%.

Ayoka Lee led K-State with 28 points and nine rebounds. Serena Sundell added 11 points and eight assists.

Barstow alum Brylee Glenn put up 12 points. Four K-State starters were in double figures.

Hayley Frank and Abby Feit paced Mizzou with 13 points apiece. Frank also finished with nine rebounds while Feit had eight.

K-State will host North Florida next Saturday at 4 p.m.

Mizzou will go on the road to face Illinois on December 17 at 3 p.m.