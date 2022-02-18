MANHATTAN, Kan. — On Thursday, Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie announced that his wife, Shanna, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mittie thanked KU Medical Center and the Women’s Cancer Center for Shanna’s treatment.

Freshman guards Brylee and Jaelynn Glenn said Shanna is a joy to be around and bright light whenever she walks in the room.

They said when the team heard the news, everyone broke down.

“It’s important for her to know that we’re with her and she’s in our prayers all the time,” Jaelynn Glenn said.

“We’ve only been here a short amount of time but she’s already had such a big impact on us. She’s just so supportive,” Brylee Glenn said.

This is Coach Mittie’s eighth year with K-State. Mittie said a treatment plan is in place and the cancer is treatable and beatable.