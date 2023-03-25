NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Kansas State Wildcats were not able to advance to the Final Four after losing to Florida Atlantic.

It was another big-time performance from All-American guard Markquis Nowell, who finished with 30 points and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Illinois’ Deron Williams in 2005 with 50 assists in one tournament.

FAU led a majority of the first half, going up by as much as seven but Kansas State continued to stick around. The Owls took a 42-38 lead into halftime.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair with each team trading blows: a 13-3 run put the Wildcats up by seven in the second half but FAU responded with their own 13-3 run late in the second half to go up 67-63.

Leading scorer Keyontae Johnson fouled out of the game with 2:44 remaining.

The Wildcats were down by four with 30 seconds left before Cam Carter knocked down a three to make it a one-point game.

Kansas State had a final chance to tie the game, but they were not able to get a shot up as FAU secured a 79-76 win, and notching their first-ever Final Four appearance.

FAU was led by Alijah Martin, who put up 17 points and Vlad Goldin secured a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Johnell Davis was solid all evening as well, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 14 points and six rebounds for Kansas State and Johnson had nine points before fouling out.

The Wildcats’ impressive season comes to an end in New York in the Elite 8.