NEW YORK, N.Y. — Emotions were running high after Kansas State’s Elite Eight loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

In the midst of trying to console his team, K-State head coach Jerome Tang went to the FAU locker room to congratulate the Owls on their first Final Four appearance.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other,” Tang said after the game. “Like, the way you communicate with each other. Nobody can beat y’all, so just stay together. Don’t get distracted between now and then, alright? Stay locked in, keep doing what you’re doing.”

“Y’all the toughest son of a gun’s we played all year long. Just proud of y’all, I’ma be rooting for you.”

Tang’s gesture is an embodiment of the way he carried himself and led his team all season long as they vastly outperformed expectations.

The Wildcats were picked to finish last in the Big 12 but finished in third place in arguably the nation’s toughest conference and went all the way to an Elite Eight.

Tang is also a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year.

If this season was any indication, Kansas State basketball seems to be in good hands for the foreseeable future.