MANHATTAN, Kan. — The welcoming parade continues for new Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang.

Manhattan Brewing Company has invited Coach Tang to try a new exclusive drink inspired by the new coach called ‘Tang Party’.

Hey @CoachJTang, we are so excited that you are at the happiest place in the world that we are releasing Tang Party, a dry hopped tangerine sour, this Thursday!! We would love for you to come by and have a pint or three on us (if you can take a break from building a dynasty)! Manhattan Brewing Company

MBC is having a release party for the drink on Thursday as well.

Since Tang took over for longtime coach Bruce Weber, there was a mass exodus that left only two scholarship players on the roster. Thanks to the transfer portal and high school recruiting, Tang has six scholarships left to fill.

The summer gives Tang some time to continue building his inaugural roster of players for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

