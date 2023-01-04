AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas State men’s basketball is having a great start under head coach Jerome Tang’s first year.

The Wildcats are off to a blazing start with a 13-1 record and an upset win over sixth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night. Texas is the second straight ranked opponent that Kansas State has beaten after beating West Virginia in overtime on New Year’s Eve.

After the win, Tang was seen on Wednesday morning making omelets for the team at the hotel in Austin.

Tang is known for his vibrant personality and inflection into K-State culture and winning games to go along with that certainly puts exclamation points on the first half of his first season.

The team is led by the big three of forward Keyontae Johnson (18 ppg, 7 RPG), guard Markquis Nowell (16 PPG, 3 RPG) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (12 PPG, 6 RPG).

K-State has another tough opponent in 19th-ranked Baylor on Saturday which will see Tang going up against his former team.