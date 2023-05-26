MANHATTAN, Kan. — One of Kansas State’s dynamic seniors has been officially cleared for the NBA Draft.

Keyontae Johnson has been cleared to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft by the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel according to his agents.

NBA teams were informed of Johnson’s clearance in a memo shared from the league office on Friday afternoon.

Johnson had interviews with teams at the NBA draft combine in Chicago last week.

The 23-year-old is considered a potential late first-round pick and will now be eligible to start traveling and working out for prospective teams, Bartelstein said.

Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida before arriving in Manhattan. Many knew him for collapsing in a game in December 2020 due to a heart condition.

Johnson was one of the key cogs in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight run and averaged 17 points per game and seven rebounds while shooting 52% from the field and 40% from three.

His stellar season for the Wildcats led him to be honored as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Big 12.