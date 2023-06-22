BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Kansas State has an NBA Draft pick again.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 50th overall pick. His selection gives Kansas State its first NBA Draftee since 2017.

Johnson was selected right before Kansas’ Jalen Wilson who went with the next pick.

Johnson was one of two stars for the Wildcats on their magical Elite Eight run. The Florida transfer averaged 17 points per game and seven rebounds while shooting 52% from the field and 40% from three.

The 23-year-old spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida before arriving in Manhattan. Many knew him for collapsing in a game in December 2020 due to a heart condition.

Because of that event, Johnson had to be cleared to be selected in the draft by the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel.

The Norfolk, Virginia native now begins his NBA career with the Thunder.