MANHATTAN, Kan. — K-State’s pride and joy is headed to the NBA.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft but signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors according to reports. Nowell joins Kansas’s Gradey Dick who was drafted by the Raptors with the 13th pick.

The 5’7 guard took the nation by storm with his scoring and passing acumen as he led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight. His 19 assists against Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen broke the NCAA Tournament single-game record.

Nowell transferred to Manhattan from Arkansas-Little Rock and averaged 15 points, seven assists and two steals while shooting 39% from the field and 34% from three in his two years as a Wildcat.

A two-way contract allows Nowell to play for the team’s G-League team, the Raptors 905, while also being on the NBA team roster as well.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson was chosen in the draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder at 50th overall.