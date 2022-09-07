MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. But that tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon.

Kansas State marching band members told sister station KSNT that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed them they will soon stop playing the legendary song at sporting events if Kansas State students don’t change their behavior.

The student section has regularly shouted a vulgar chant aimed at their in-state rival, the University of Kansas.

K-State’s new head basketball coach Jerome Tang also recently called for it to stop on social media.

“The first time we hear ‘The Chant’ from now on at a football game, we will no longer play Wabash during that game until the students decide to mature and realize they’re ruining the best game day tradition in the country,” one K-State band member said.

The university has very rarely played the song “Sandstorm” at games in recent years due to the same chant.

Tracz and the band are encouraging K-State students to change their chant to “K-S-U” so the long standing tradition can remain in place.

“The Pride [of Wildcat Land] is not going to support and be a vessel for that type of speech,” the band member who spoke to KSNT said.

Another source said Tracz doesn’t want K-State to be known for disrespecting another school.

