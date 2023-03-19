GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Kansas State Wildcats are dancing in the Sweet Sixteen.

3-seed KSU defeated 6-seed Kentucky 75-69 in a game that came down to the wire. This Kansas State’s first Sweet Sixteen since 2018.

Kentucky took a 17-9 lead over the first part of the first half. K-State tied the game at 22 with less than three minutes to go and ended the half with a 29-26 lead.

Kentucky began the second half with a 13-2 run to take a 39-31 lead before Kansas State fought their way back and the two traded leads the rest of the game.

The Wildcats pulled with less than two minutes to go with back-to-back threes by Keyontae Johnson and Ish Massoud that gave them a 67-62 lead.

Four of KSU’s five starters scored in the double digits led by senior guard Markquis Nowell with 27 points and nine assists in an incredible performance that featured eye-popping passes and three-pointers.

Keyontae Johnson followed him up with 13 points and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Kansas State was outrebounded 45-25 but shot 48% from the floor. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe had an incredible performance of his own with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

K-State will face the winner of 2-seed Marquette and 7-seed Michigan State.